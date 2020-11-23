Supporting small businesses this holiday shopping season This holiday season will be an important one for small businesses that have been hit hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker based out of Harvard University, small business revenue in the U.S. has decreased by 31% compared to January 2020. Barbara Kahn, professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and author of “The Shopping Revolution,” joins CBSN to discuss what to keep in mind ahead of Small Business Saturday.