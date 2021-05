Supporters of Belarus activist taken from diverted plane fear he'll be tortured in jail The president of Belarus is being condemned after ordering a fighter jet to force a commercial flight to land in the country over the weekend. One of the passengers was a prominent critic of Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, and the 26-year-old activist was arrested when the aircraft landed. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined CBSN from London to discuss.