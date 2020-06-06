Support group "Witnessing Whiteness" confronts racism and white privilege While this week has led many Americans to consider issues of race with a fresh urgency, one groundbreaking book is addressing the challenge of coming to grips with the reality of racism. "Witnessing Whiteness" has since inspired a workshop aimed at helping thousands of people look deep into themselves as they look to change the world around them and grapple with questions of white privilege and systemic racism. Michelle Miller speaks to group members to hear why they joined and how it's helped.