Support for Shinseki shrinks on Capitol Hill

Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki called the manipulation of wait times “reprehensible” and vowed to “accelerate access to care” for veterans, but at least 25 U.S. senators now say someone else should take his job. Nancy Cordes reports.
