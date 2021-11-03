Supply chain log jam stretches from China's factories to U.S. ports, warehouses and stores Supply chain disruptions stretch from China's factories to containers sitting on ships in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where they're waiting to be unloaded. Once the containers are brought ashore in the West, there aren't enough trucks or drivers to transport them to warehouses and stores across the country. CBS News correspondents Ramy Inocencio in China and Carter Evans in Los Angeles examine the slowdown and what's next.