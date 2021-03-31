Live

Superbugs are ticking timebombs

A drug-resistant "superbug" has infected several patients in Los Angeles. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins CBSN with more on why they're becoming more widespread and dangerous.
