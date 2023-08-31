Watch CBS News

Super blue moon makes rare appearance

It was a rare sight in the sky Wednesday night: a full moon at its closest approach to the Earth, making it a "supermoon" -- and because it was the second one of the month, it's known as a "blue moon" as well.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.