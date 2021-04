Sunken treasure recovered from 500-year-old shipwreck A British-led team of salvage experts are celebrating a historic discovery in the Indian Ocean. They have found a wreckage of a Portuguese ship that dates back more than 500 years. It is believed to be the Esmeralda, which was part of a fleet led by explorer Vasco da Gama. Charlie D'Agata spoke to the leader of the recovery effort.