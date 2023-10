Sunflowers in bloom For two weeks around Labor Day, Ted and Kris Grinter's farm in Lawrence, Kansas becomes a mecca for sunflower lovers from near and far. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the Grinters about the thousands of visitors that come each year to admire their seemingly endless fields. He also talks with Caitlin Eckard of Powell Gardens about sunflower lore, and with Steve Kaufer (known as "Sunflower Steve"), who shows Mo how he produces some unique varieties.