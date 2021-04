Sunday Profile: Henry Winkler As the Fonz on the classic TV comedy "Happy Days," Henry Winkler played America's most famous teenager. A little-known fact about Winkler is that he was dyslexic - so dyslexic he could barely read. Now at 71, Winkler is co-creator of a popular series of children's books featuring a fourth-grader who similarly has trouble reading. Mo Rocca talks with Henry Winkler and his wife, Stacey, and also joins them in a pastime that has got them both hooked: fly-fishing.