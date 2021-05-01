Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" preview: The Design Issue

Jane Pauley heads to Amsterdam to present "By Design," our annual broadcast devoted to all matters of design from around the world - from art, architecture and fashion, to transportation and toys. Listen for the trumpet on August 27!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.