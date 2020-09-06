"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "Come From Away" September 11 has recently been recognized as a National Day of Service. In this video recorded for "Sunday Morning" viewers, cast members from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Come From Away," which tells of how the people of Newfoundland aided thousands of international travelers grounded on 9/11, talk about this year's virtual "9/11 Day at Home" events, to "pay it forward" to those who are struggling, and join in performing music from the show. For more info visit 911day.org.