“Sunday Morning” Matinee: A tribute to Irving Berlin To celebrate the 85th anniversary of Irving Berlin’s 1935 musical “Top Hat,” Concord Theatricals, in coordination with CLI Studios, debuts a new video series featuring modern renditions and brand-new choreography for Berlin’s timeless songs. This performance by The Powder Room of “Isn’t This a Lovely Day (To Be Caught in the Rain)?” features dancers Jordan Betscher and Courtney Crain.