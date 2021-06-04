Planning summer vacation travel as pandemic restrictions ease up After more than a year of lockdowns, and with vaccines now widely available in the U.S., more Americans are ready to take a trip this summer. But traveling in the U.S. or abroad might be different from what you remember. This month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine has tips to help tourists navigate the changes. The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jacqui Gifford, joined CBSN to discuss. (Disclosure: Jacqui Gifford is married to CBSN VP & managing editor Rob Gifford.)