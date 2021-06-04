Live

Watch CBSN Live

Planning summer vacation travel as pandemic restrictions ease up

After more than a year of lockdowns, and with vaccines now widely available in the U.S., more Americans are ready to take a trip this summer. But traveling in the U.S. or abroad might be different from what you remember. This month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine has tips to help tourists navigate the changes. The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jacqui Gifford, joined CBSN to discuss. (Disclosure: Jacqui Gifford is married to CBSN VP & managing editor Rob Gifford.)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.