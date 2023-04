Summer Shiflet testifies against her sister, "doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell Summer Shiflet took the stand in the murder trial of her sister, "doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell. Shiflet testified on behalf of the state, which is trying Daybell for the murder of her children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The remains of both children were found in Chad Daybell's backyard on June 9, 2020. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest in the trial, which entered its tenth day.