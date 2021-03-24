Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sultan of Brunei bids to buy iconic Plaza Hotel

New York's famed Plaza Hotel could soon have a new and controversial owner. Earlier this summer, some of Hollywood's biggest names boycotted the Beverly Hills Hotel, also owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Ben Tracy reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.