"Sully" Sullenberger returns to the Hudson River In 2009, U.S. Airways Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed a passenger jet on the Hudson River. All 155 people on board survived, and he became a national hero. Now Tom Hanks is playing him in movie directed by Clint Eastwood called "Sully." Sullenberger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how his "Miracle on the Hudson" story unfolded.