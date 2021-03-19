Live

Suicidal man rescued from Florida bridge

Three Pinellas County, Florida deputies rescued a 24 year old man from a suicide attempt as he was standing on the Bay Pines Bridge. The man told deputies he was upset about financial and relationship issues.
