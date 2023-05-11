Watch CBS News

Amid Sudan cease-fire talks, U.S. "cautiously optimistic" about humanitarian aid agreement

Fighting escalated Wednesday in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, as talks between the rival groups continue in Saudi Arabia. U.S. negotiators are "cautiously optimistic" about a possible short-term cease-fire to allow humanitarian aid into the country, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday. BBC News correspondent Barbara Plett Usher joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest developments.
