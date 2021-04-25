Live

Sub-zero temperatures expected across the Midwest

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal, and New England could see record-breaking lows on Thursday. Jamie Yuccas reports from Minneapolis, where wind chills are reaching 10 to 20 degrees below zero.
