Stunning video shows Falcon 9 stages separating Spaceflight Now captured stunning video of the Falcon 9’s first and second stages separating two-and-a-half minutes into flight. The first stage (at top) re-ignited three engines in a so-called “boostback burn” to reverse course and head back for landing at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Commentary is provided by Spaceflight Now’s Stephen Clark.