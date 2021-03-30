Live

Study warns kids are eating way too much pizza

On any given day, 22 percent of kids ages six to 19 are eating pizza. All those slices add up to about one quarter of their daily calories. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the study published in Pediatrics.
