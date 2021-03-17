Live

Watch CBSN Live

Study: Sleep machines could harm babies' ears

Millions of parents use sleep machines to get their babies to bed -- many sleep experts even recommend the devices. But, as Alexis Cristoforous reports, new research finds the machines could hurt a baby's ears.
