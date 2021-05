Study shows ongoing "inclusion crisis" in film industry The newest study from USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism examines inequality in the film industry. Researchers looked at 900 movies and more than 39,000 characters over the past decade to measure the changes in diversity. Professor Stacy Smith, a co-researcher of the study, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the "needle is not moving" for certain demographics on screen and behind the camera.