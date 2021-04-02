Live

Study: Man-made earthquakes increasing in U.S.

A new study by the U.S. Geological Survey says 17 regions in the U.S are more prone to man-made earthquakes possibly triggered by oil and gas production. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Oklahoma, which saw more earthquakes last year than California.
