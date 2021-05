Study: Immune system may never forget mild COVID-19 infection A new study out of the U.K. found people who suffered from mild COVID-19 cases still had immune cells in their bone marrow months after their initial infection. One of the authors of the study said these cells could continue to produce antibodies for the rest of a person's life. Immunotherapy scientist Dr. Leo Nissola joined CBSN to discuss this latest research, and why vaccines may not be able to protect transplant recipients.