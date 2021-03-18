Live

Watch CBSN Live

Study: Golf clubs with titanium pose fire risk

A recently released study out of UC Irvine finds that when golf clubs coated with titanium strike hard surfaces, they can generate significant sparks. And, as KCAL 9's Michele Gile reports, those sparks have the potential to ignite fires.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.