Study finds sunscreen ratings may not mean much

A new study finds 40 percent of the sunblocks that got the best customer reviews on Amazon.com didn't meet all the guidelines from the American Academy of Dermatology, especially when it came to water or sweat resistance. Researchers also found people spend as much as $23 an ounce for products that provide the same protection as sunscreens costing just 68 cents an ounce. Dr. Elizabeth Hale, clinical associate professor of dermatology at the NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, joins "CBS This Morning" to give practical tips for sun protection.
