COVID-19 cases and transmission rate remain low in NYC schools, study says Parents concerned about sending their kids back to school can breathe a little easier, according to a study published in the journal "Pediatrics." The transmission rate at schools in New York City open between October and December was only about half a percent. Dr. Neeta Ogden joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what this means for the reopening of schools around the U.S. and a new type of test that could shed light on just how widely the coronavirus spread before testing was available.