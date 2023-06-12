Study finds ChatGPT struggles with public health referrals A new study in the JAMA Network Open journal found that when ChatGPT was asked about abuse, addiction, suicide or other medical crises, it only returned referrals to critical resources about 22% of the time. But researchers also found the AI tool provided evidence-based responses, like information from the CDC's website, 91% of the time. John Ayers, one of the authors of that study and vice chief of innovation at the University of California San Diego Medicine, joined CBS News to talk about the results.