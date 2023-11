Studios, SAG-AFTRA reach deal to end Hollywood actors' strike Thousands of actors in film and television were finally able to return to work Thursday after their union, SAG-AFTRA, reached a deal with studios and streaming companies to end a strike that had lasted nearly four months. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said the three-year contract is worth over $1 billion and includes significant wage increases and protections against artificial intelligence. Carter Evans reports.