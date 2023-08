Studios offer counterproposal to WGA, response expected later this week The Writers Guild of America is mulling over a counterproposal from major Hollywood studios this week as the strike by guild members surpasses 100 days. The two sides returned to the bargaining table Friday for the first time since the strike began in early May and the Writers Guild is expected to deliver its response later this week. Elaine Low, staff writer for The Ankler, joined CBS News to talk about the negotiations.