Student steps in when Parkland community meetup gets heated Four days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students and their families gather at a local park to grieve. When a pastor prays for forgiveness for the shooter Nikolas Cruz, the crowd becomes angry and student Cameron Kasky steps in. Watch as survivors of the shooting turn anguish into action in "39 Days," a CBS News special Saturday, March 24 at 8/7c on CBS.