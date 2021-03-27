Live

Student protestors in Turkey attack U.S. sailors

Three U.S. Navy sailors are recovering after an attack in Turkey. A group of protesters called them "killers" and put bags over their heads. Clarissa Ward reports on the attack Pentagon officials call "ugly and disturbing."
