Student makes low-cost prosthetic with 3D printer

Jeff Powell, a college student in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, made a prosthetic hand for a 7-year-old boy for only $20 using a 3D printer. The impact of this could be more profound. Anna Werner reports.
