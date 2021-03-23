Live

Student creates anti-bullying phone app

17-year-old Brandon Boyton experienced his fair share of bullying. He created an app that allows students to report incidents and send anonymous screen shots of cyber bullying directly to administrators. WISH's Kylie Conway reports.
