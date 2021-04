Strong winds and rising heat fuel flames in CA A fast-moving, massive wildfire in California that forced evacuations is still burning out of control and is expected to get worse. The fire in Santa Barbara County has consumed more than nine square miles of brush, putting about 270 homes and ranches at risk. The fire is only 20 percent contained. Firefighters are concerned about the threat of increasing winds this weekend and an extreme heatwave. Teri Okita reports from Goleta.