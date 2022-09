Strong quake hits Mexico’s Pacific coast: CBS News Flash Sept. 20, 2022 A powerful earthquake hit Mexico’s central Pacific Coast, killing at least one person and setting off alarms in Mexico City. Sherri Panini, a California mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016 so she could go back to an ex-boyfriend was sentenced to 18 months in prison. And Starbucks announced it’s ending covid-19 additional sick pay for workers beginning october 2nd. employees will now need to tap into their sick and vacation pay if they have to self- isolate due to covid.