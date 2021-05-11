Live

Strong earthquake rocks Mexico

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico's Oaxaca state, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake comes months after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico, leaving 228 people dead in the capital and 369 across the region.
