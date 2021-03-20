Live

Watch CBSN Live

Strike out: Newark Bears close with auction

The Newark Bears, a once-proud minor league franchise, has gone out of business. And anyone wanting to own a piece of the team made their way to Riverfront Stadium in Newark, N.J., for an auction. Jim Axelrod reports.
