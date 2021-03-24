Live

Strike against al-Shabab may not have hit target

The Pentagon cannot confirm if Ahmed Abdi Godane, the appointed leader of Somali terrorist group al-Shabab, was hit in a U.S. air strike. The terrorist group is infamous for the attack last year on the Westgate Mall in Kenya. David Martin reports.
