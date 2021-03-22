Live

Stranded Florida couple treads water for 14 hours

Two Floridians were rescued seven miles off the coast of Florida Saturday after they tread water for 14 hours. The couple fell off a 30-foot boat near Key Largo, Florida, 75 miles away. Gayle King reports.
