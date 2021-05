Story behind Norman Rockwell's "Shuffleton's Barbershop" Stephanie Plunkett, chief curator at the Norman Rockwell Museum, discusses the artist's iconic painting "Shuffleton Barbershop." The masterpiece, which was donated by Rockwell to the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is at the center of a controversy and major legal battle with the Rockwell family after the museum decided to put it up for auction to raise money.