Watch CBS News

Storms bring tornadoes to Midwest

A storm system moving across the U.S. brought heavy winds and tornadoes to the Midwest and parts of the East Coast. At least one person was killed in Indiana after five twisters touched down in the state. Dave Malkoff reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.