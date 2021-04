Storm simulator recreates Category 5 hurricane conditions Researchers at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science are creating their own hurricanes in a state-of-the-art lab. Forecasters predict fewer storms this year because of a combination of El Niño and cooler ocean temperatures, but they also warn a quiet season can produce a devastating hurricane. The Atlantic hurricane season enters day two, and Mark Strassmann is in Miami with the experiments that could end up saving lives.