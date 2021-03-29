Live

Stories to remember from 2014

Charles Osgood reviews some of the most memorable stories of the year, from anti-Russian protests in Ukraine in January, to President Obama's announcement this month of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba after more than 50 years.
