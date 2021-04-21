Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stories of heroism emerge after Indiana tornadoes

Crumbled buildings, wrecked homes and scattered debris are in abundance after several tornadoes touched down in Indiana. Survivors are now recalling how they weathered the storm. Jericka Duncan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.