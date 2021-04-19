Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stonewall Inn named a national monument

President Obama on Friday designated New York's Stonewall Inn an LGBT landmark and declared it a national monument. The bar was the site of the "Stonewall Riots," a major moment in the fight for gay rights. Reena Ninan has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.