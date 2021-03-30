Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stonehenge's hidden landscape

For more than 4,000 years, Stonehenge has stood like a giant sundial marking the longest day of the year and the shortest. But there are other mysteries, and the big stone circle is only the most obvious part of the site.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.