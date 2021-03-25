Live

Stolen Jaguar returned to owner -- 46 years later

An 82-year-old driver got his Jaguar convertible back, 46 years after thieves in New York City drove off with it. Federal investigators recovered the car and seized four other stolen vehicles from the Port of Los Angeles. Bigad Shaban reports.
